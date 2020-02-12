ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells $242,854.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFBS opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

