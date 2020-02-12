Insider Buying: Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,758 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VBFC opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

