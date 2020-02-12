Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USNA stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

