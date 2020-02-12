Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USNA stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Chubb Ltd
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Chubb Ltd
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co
Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Abbott Laboratories Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP
Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report