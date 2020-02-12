Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $179,840.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $179,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $160,960.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. Shockwave Medical Inc has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $31,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

