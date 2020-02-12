Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,269,945 shares in the company, valued at $213,112,954.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QAD stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.03. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of QAD by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QAD by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

