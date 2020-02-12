Patrick Weiss Sells 7,680 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $107,198.90.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81.

TWST opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

