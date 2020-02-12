Patrick Weiss Sells 7,680 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $107,198.90.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81.
TWST opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.
TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
