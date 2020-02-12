Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $277.80

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.80 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 67201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.54).
Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $550.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.40.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
