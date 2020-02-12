Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $277.80

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.80 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 67201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.40.

In other news, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69). Also, insider Peter Dubens bought 258,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £573,705.72 ($754,677.35). Insiders acquired a total of 2,808,426 shares of company stock valued at $696,870,572 over the last ninety days.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

