Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Boosted by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CENT opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.08.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

