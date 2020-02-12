Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amdocs by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

