Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,978.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,978 ($39.17) and last traded at GBX 2,978 ($39.17), with a volume of 48324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,938 ($38.65).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,827.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of €0.81 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

