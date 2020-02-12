JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $401.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 395.46 ($5.20), with a volume of 37907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.21).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.41. The company has a market cap of $628.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

