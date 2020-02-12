Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.70

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €50.70 ($58.95) and last traded at €50.50 ($58.72), with a volume of 623386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.92 ($40.60).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISR. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.57 and its 200-day moving average is €38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

