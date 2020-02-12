BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.41), with a volume of 41 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

