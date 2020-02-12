Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.63

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.63 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.63 ($1.56), with a volume of 64490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.80 ($1.56).

RGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.