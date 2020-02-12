Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43,830.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £438.30 ($576.56) and last traded at £438.30 ($576.56), with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £438 ($576.16).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £422.33 and its 200 day moving average price is £423.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £430.67 ($566.52) per share, with a total value of £1,292.01 ($1,699.57).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

