Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.50

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.50 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 269.68 ($3.55), with a volume of 89216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -13.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 924 shares of Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226.84 ($2,929.28).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

