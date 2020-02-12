3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year High at $315.50

Shares of 3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 314.20 ($4.13), with a volume of 28458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.15).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.04.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

