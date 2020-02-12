Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $707.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 707.80 ($9.31) and last traded at GBX 705.20 ($9.28), with a volume of 117203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective (up previously from GBX 640 ($8.42)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.88 ($7.89).

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 684.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 601.86.

In related news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

