NMC Health (LON:NMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $750.60

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 750.60 ($9.87) and last traded at GBX 756.80 ($9.96), with a volume of 790042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.21).

NMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,392.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,158.36.

In other news, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,880 ($65,614.31). Also, insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

NMC Health Company Profile (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

