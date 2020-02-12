Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $773.32

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 773.32 ($10.17) and last traded at GBX 776 ($10.21), with a volume of 40482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 772.10 ($10.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,227.50 ($16.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,172.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 64,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

