Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.55 ($9.94) and last traded at €8.49 ($9.87), with a volume of 167568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.55 ($9.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AT1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.86 ($10.31).

The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.63.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

