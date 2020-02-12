Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,670.00

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($35.12) and last traded at GBX 2,632.10 ($34.62), with a volume of 674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVON. Berenberg Bank cut Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,381.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $826.77 million and a P/E ratio of 57.31.

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20 shares of company stock worth $45,206.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.