Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Short Interest Update

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wellesley Bancorp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEBK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wellesley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

