21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.98. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.