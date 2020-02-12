Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

