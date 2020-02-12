Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.10

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €73.10 ($85.00) and last traded at €72.48 ($84.28), with a volume of 7832 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.64 ($84.47).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHER shares. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.42 ($73.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.00 and a 200 day moving average of €51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

