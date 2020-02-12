Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,014.00

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.34) and last traded at GBX 1,006.76 ($13.24), with a volume of 5970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,004 ($13.21).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 960.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 925.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

