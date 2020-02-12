XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 409,700 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.27. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

