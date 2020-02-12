HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $270.06

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 270.06 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.55), with a volume of 15820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.