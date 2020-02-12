HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.85

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.85 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 179.26 ($2.36), with a volume of 52831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.40 ($2.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.25.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Reid bought 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £16,879.24 ($22,203.68).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

