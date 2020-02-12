Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Short Interest Update

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wins Finance stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Wins Finance has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

