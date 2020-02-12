Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.00

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 211.09 ($2.78), with a volume of 12436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.04. The stock has a market cap of $654.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

