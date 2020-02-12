Varonis Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,646% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.