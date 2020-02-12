Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

