Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.38

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €52.38 ($60.91) and last traded at €52.16 ($60.65), with a volume of 67326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €52.42 ($60.95).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.04 ($62.84).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

