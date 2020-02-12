YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on YayYo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Shares of YAYO stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. YayYo has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

