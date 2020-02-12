Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $266.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

