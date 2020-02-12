Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) recently:

  • 2/11/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
  • 2/7/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
  • 2/5/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
  • 2/4/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
  • 1/11/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
  • 1/9/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
  • 1/7/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/17/2019 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

