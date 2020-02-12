HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) & Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:SCND) Critical Survey

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 412.30%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $21.50 million 1.65 -$16.45 million ($0.60) -1.02 Scientific Industries $10.20 million 1.44 $650,000.00 N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -76.97% -88.60% -40.99% Scientific Industries 4.41% 7.29% 5.39%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole-Transcriptome Assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS and BRAF Mutation Assay; and HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd; and an agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

