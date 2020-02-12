Brokerages Anticipate Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Shotspotter posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shotspotter by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a PE ratio of 408.43 and a beta of 2.60.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

