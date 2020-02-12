Contrasting Sitime (SITM) and Its Competitors

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sitime alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2595 8270 13834 855 2.51

Sitime presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Sitime’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -49.79 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $561.35 million 11.71

Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.11% -5.84% -2.92%

Summary

Sitime competitors beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.