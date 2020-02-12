Contrasting Sitime (SITM) and Its Competitors

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sitime
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Sitime Competitors
|2595
|8270
|13834
|855
|2.51
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sitime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sitime
|$84.07 million
|N/A
|-49.79
|Sitime Competitors
|$3.33 billion
|$561.35 million
|11.71
Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.3% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sitime
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sitime Competitors
|-101.11%
|-5.84%
|-2.92%
Summary
Sitime competitors beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Sitime
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
