Contrasting Sitime (SITM) and Its Competitors

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00
Sitime Competitors 2595 8270 13834 855 2.51

Sitime presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Sitime’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Sitime $84.07 million N/A -49.79
Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $561.35 million 11.71

Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Sitime N/A N/A N/A
Sitime Competitors -101.11% -5.84% -2.92%

Summary

Sitime competitors beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acacia Communications vs. Solaredge Technologies Head-To-Head Review
Acacia Communications vs. Solaredge Technologies Head-To-Head Review
HTG Molecular Diagnostics & Scientific Industries Critical Survey
HTG Molecular Diagnostics & Scientific Industries Critical Survey
Uber Technologies & Its Peers Critical Comparison
Uber Technologies & Its Peers Critical Comparison
Brokerages Anticipate Shotspotter Inc to Announce $0.05 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Shotspotter Inc to Announce $0.05 EPS
Contrasting Sitime and Its Competitors
Contrasting Sitime and Its Competitors
SAP SE Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
SAP SE Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report