SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of SAP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
