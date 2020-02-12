Financial Survey: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for LexinFintech and Wins Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $16.39, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Wins Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.12 $287.59 million $1.60 8.33 Wins Finance $100,000.00 2,298.52 $10.49 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Wins Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

