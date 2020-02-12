Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Financial Analysis

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Bankshares 17.68% 10.03% 0.90%

6.4% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and Pinnacle Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Pinnacle Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 2.09 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Pinnacle Bankshares beats Pioneer Bankshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

