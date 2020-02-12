Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) versus ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bridgeline Digital and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A ANSYS 1 5 5 0 2.36

ANSYS has a consensus price target of $232.78, suggesting a potential downside of 19.26%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -95.20% -582.54% -31.79% ANSYS 30.35% 16.65% 13.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and ANSYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.45 -$9.47 million N/A N/A ANSYS $1.29 billion 18.76 $419.38 million $5.21 55.33

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

ANSYS beats Bridgeline Digital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

