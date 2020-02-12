Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,212,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

