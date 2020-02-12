Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.62. Netflix posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $373.69 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

