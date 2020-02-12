Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 305

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 305 ($4.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

ATYM stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.71. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

