Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BUR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 623 ($8.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 670.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 831.61. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

