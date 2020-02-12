Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 556.40 ($7.32) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 612.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 554.47. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

